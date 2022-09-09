





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued Africave Technologies Limited DBA Kippa, the financial management and payments platform, a Payment Solutions Services Licence to Operate as a super-agent. With this approval, Kippa will build its network of merchants, providing them with the infrastructure and tools to offer financial products and services to their customers. […]

The post Kippa obtains super-agent banking licence from Central Bank of Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper