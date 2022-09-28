African Artistes Are Fighting A War Of Data And Losing — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Tope Agbeyo 28 September 2022 |

9:23 am For a very long time, musicians were considered avant-gardists—laid back, too cool for school—they were purely idols with a penchant for aesthetic ingenuity and sonic innovation. Before the iPods, smartphones, and digital streaming platforms, music consumption was viscerally manual and intentional. Artistes were not loved by accident, nor discovered by impulse. They were not paid…



For a very long time, musicians were considered avant-gardists—laid back, too cool for school—they were purely idols with a penchant for aesthetic ingenuity and sonic innovation.

Before the iPods, smartphones, and digital streaming platforms, music consumption was viscerally manual and intentional. Artistes were not loved by…