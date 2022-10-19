Buhari orders maximum security along railway corridors — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Transportation and relevant security agencies to ensure the provision of maximum security along the railway corridors.

The president gave the order at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the order had become imperative in view of the huge investment made in the rail sector and the need to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens.

He said: “We must ensure the safety of our rail users and strive to achieve the intended economic goals. We must at the same time ensure realizable schedules and first-class maintenance.

”Following the milestones recorded in the road sector, coupled with the innovative ways of funding road infrastructure, the Ministry of Works and Housing has been directed to compile a list of all completed roads, bridges and other infrastructure for commissioning before the end of this Administration.’’

The president also directed that…