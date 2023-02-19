We are ready for elections, INEC, security agents declare | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Yakubu, Team Visit Collation Centre, Inspect Training Of Adhoc Staff

• To Meet Security Agencies Over Naira Crunch Protests

• Presidential Candidates To Sign Final Peace Accord On Wednesday

• FRSC Deploys 21,783 Personnel, 769 Patrol Vehicles, 139 Ambulances, 33 Tow Trucks

• Cash Crunch Could Lead To Mass Protest, Breakdown Of Order — Amachree, Esangbedo

Amid widespread apprehension and crises occasioned by the new Naira redesign policy, and insinuations that it is a ploy to prevent vote-buying, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, declared that it had concluded plans to conduct the general elections beginning next Saturday.

In similar vein, the Nigeria Police, military high commands, other security agencies and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) all reassured Nigerians of their readiness to supervise and ensure a peaceful 2023 elections.

During the week, protests erupted across the country over new Naira scarcity, heightening tension in the…