Guardiola’s masterpiece puts Man City on brink of ending Champions League wait — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester City’s time to conquer Europe may have finally come after Real Madrid were slayed by the English champions on Wednesday to reach their second Champions League final.

City thrashed the Spanish giants 4-0 at the Etihad for a 5-1 aggregate victory that exacted revenge for a dramatic semi-final exit to Madrid 12 months ago.

Pep Guardiola’s men are not just closing in on the trophy the club’s owners have desired since an Abu-Dhabi backed takeover in 2008 began pouring billions of pounds of investment into the club.

Victory against Inter Milan in Istanbul next month could complete a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, matching local rivals Manchester United’s historic achievement in 1998/99.

A fifth league title in six seasons appears a foregone conclusion with City needing a maximum of three points from their final three games.

United will have their chance to protect their record as the only English club to do the treble in the first ever…