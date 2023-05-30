Kano governor appoints chief press secretary, ex-Tetfund boss as SSG, others





The new Governor of Kano state Abba Kabir Yusuf has appointed former executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as new secretary to the state government. Until his new appointment, Dr. Bichi served as NNPP governorship chief returning officer during the last election and the chairman of transition committee of […]

