Ageing hero Ibrahimovic to leave Milan at season’s end | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s time at AC Milan is coming to an end after the Serie A club announced on Saturday that he would say his farewells following their last match of the season against Verona.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) evening after the final game of the season… AC Milan will say goodbye to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a brief ceremony,” Milan said in a statement.

“AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent time that we have spent together.”

The veteran striker’s representatives would not comment when asked by AFP if he would retire once leaving Milan.

However Italian media report that Ibrahimovic could join Monza next season, which would reunite him with former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi and his right-hand man Adriano Galliani.

Former Italian prime minister Berlusconi, who sold Milan for 740 million euros in 2017 after three decades of glory and bought Monza for a relative pittance the following year, took Ibrahimovic to Milan on loan from Barcelona…