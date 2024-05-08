Airforce boss cautions against encroachment on NAF lands — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has cautioned institutions and communities located around NAF Bases nationwide to desist from illegal and wanton encroachment on NAF lands given its consequences on national security.

The CAS stated this recently while on a visit to the Governor of Benue State, Reverend Father (Dr) Hyacinth Alia at Government House, Makurdi to discuss issues related to encroachment on NAF land by neighbouring communities around the Base in Makurdi.

Air Marshal Abubakar also revealed that though the NAF has contained the encroachment along the western boundary of the Base by fencing off encroached portions, the problem persists along the eastern boundary.

The CAS also noted that the potential loss of 1,537.8 hectares out of the 4,486 hectares of NAF land translating to a loss of 34 percent of the land originally allocated in 1977 would adversely distort the strategic intent of siting…