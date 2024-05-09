Court adjourns Ibeto’s appeal — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division on Tuesday adjourned till September 16, 2024, the hearing of the appeal filed by the Chairman of Ibeto Energy Development Company, Cletus Ibeto.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The case which was previously before Justice I.O. Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, had been adjourned on several occasions due to the absence of the defendant to take his plea to the 10-count charges preferred against him by EFCC.

Ibeto was charged alongside his two companies, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Ltd.

Justice Ijelu had, on November 3, 2023, declared Ibeto wanted based on the application moved by counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

Ijelu had also issued a bench warrant for his arrest. However, when the case came up on January…