Rivers Assembly members loyal to Fubara elects new speaker — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The member representing Bonny State Constituency, Victor Oko-Jumbo, has emerged as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

He was elected on Wednesday at 10:00 am during plenary, in line with the Standing Order of the House.

In his acceptance speech, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, thanked the members for electing him as the new Speaker sequel to the resignation of the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Oko-Jumbo said: “This is in line with Section 92(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (CFRN 1999) as Amended.

“You will agree with me that after the House last sat on the 13th of December, 2023, and adjourned sine dine, there has been an avalanche of legislative rascality perpetrated by the 25 former members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, led by the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule.

“These former members,…