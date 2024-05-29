Nigerian Company MMNL to invest $50 Million to scale up its Tubular Batteries Production to 100,000 with backward integration in Next 5 years

Metal Manufacturing Nigeria Limited (MMNL); also ventures into multiple business verticals in backward & forward integration and into the Mining segment to stay ahead of its competitors

To cater to the rapidly growing demand of Nigeria’s energy sector; Metal Manufacturing Nigeria Limited (MMNL), Nigeria’s largest tubular battery company is aiming to double its expansion capacity to 60,000 pcs per Month in the next financial year. The company is planning to invest around $50 million in capacity expansion, new greenfield projects in the energy backup segment, R&D, Mining & Beneficiation, Plastic container and carton manufacturing units along with brand building, and channel partner engagement to accelerate its ambitious growth target.

Being the First Company to produce the Tubular Batteries in Nigeria; MMNL has had its fair share of challenges & hurdles. Over the past 5 years, MMNL has conquered several obstacles including a…