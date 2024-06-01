51 UEFA EURO games, others to thrill fans — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Leading streaming service in Africa, Showmax, is set to raise the bar for football fans with the announcement of live streaming for all 51 UEFA EURO games at no additional cost.

This ground-breaking initiative ensures that viewers can enjoy the thrill and excitement of every match from the highly anticipated tournament at the touch of a button on their mobile.

The games, which kick off in just 13 days, will take place across 10 world-class stadiums in Germany from the Olympiastadion, Berlin to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, and Showmax has subscribers covered with every second of action.

As the host nation, Germany will kick-off proceedings with the opening match against Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on Friday, 14 June. Current EURO champions, Italy, kick-off their campaign next day with a clash against Albania in Group B.

There are several huge clashes in the EURO group stages, including fixtures between Spain and…