Remaining eight kidnapped CUSTECH students regain freedom — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The remaining eight kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi State have regained their freedom.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who made the announcement in a statement on behalf of the Kogi State Government on Sunday, expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the mobilisation of resources to ensure the students’ rescue.

The statement added that Governor Ahmed Ododo has directed full support for the recovery of the students and their parents.

“We also thank the National Security Adviser for his commitment to the release of the students and the general security of the state.

“The Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Director General of DSS, the Inspector General of Police, and all the officers and men of the Armed Forces who put in their best, as well as the pilots, did…