Adamant labour begins strike as National Assembly truce meeting fails | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Industrial action illegal, premature, says AGF

• Aviation unions to withdraw services at airports

• Organised private sector vows to enforce ‘no work no pay’

• NANS backs labour, asks FG to concede

• Don’t allow strike to happen, Yoruba group begs Tinubu

• WAEC candidates to stay at home as labour shuts down schools

All government establishments, including members of the private sector, will down tools today as organised labour begins a nationwide indefinite strike over government’s failure to pass into law a new National Minimum Wage Act and reverse the hike in electricity tariff to N65/KWh.

Also, all affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have been mobilised to comply with the strike.

This came as the leadership of the National Assembly met with the organised labour in Abuja, yesterday, in a last-ditch effort to avert a strike, which did not yield…