Balogun urges Eagles to beat Benin — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Glasgow Rangers defender, Leon Balogun has wished the Super Eagles the very best in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, urging the team to secure victory.

“All the best today boys and play your heart out for the flag and the nation,” Balogun wrote on his verified X handle on Monday.

The Super Eagles will be desperate to secure their first win of the 2026 World Cup qualification series against the Squirrels of Benin in what will be their fourth game.

READ ALSO: World Cup: What Super Eagles need to qualify — Omokaro

Nigeria is currently fifth on the table with a highly disappointing three points after playing out an identical 1-1 draw with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Super Eagles in all their three World Cup qualifiers have also conceded first before coming from behind to secure a point in each of those matches.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender, Benjamin Tanimu has…