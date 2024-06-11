Equity market opens week with N324bn gain — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian equity market opened the week on Monday with a gain of 0.58 per cent.

Consequently, investors gained N324 billion or 0.58 per cent, as the market capitalisation, which opened at N56.128 trillion, closed at N56.452 trillion.

The All-Share Index also closed 0.58 per cent or 573 points stronger at 99,793.71 compared to 99,221.14 recorded on Friday. As a result, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 33.46 per cent.

The market’s positive performance was primarily driven by gains in Seplat, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank, United Bank For Africa (UBA), Transcorp Hotel, and Nigerian Breweries, among other advanced equities.

Market breadth closed positive with 30 gainers and 10 losers on the floor of the Exchange.

On the gainers’ chart, Flour Mill led by 10 per cent to close at N41.80 per share. Total Energies followed closely by 9.98 per cent to close at N353.60 per share. Access Corporation gained…