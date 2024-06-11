Jude Bellingham Poses In Men’s Underwear For Skims — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Odunmorayo Oke

11 June 2024   |  
8:14 pm

Real Madrid’s 20-year-old football prodigy, Jude Bellingham, is taking a dip into the fashion scene with his latest collaboration with SKIMS. He has been named the newest ambassador for SKIMS, an underwear brand established by reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. Fashion and football golden boy As Jude Bellingham prepares to join England’s national team for…

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham. Photo – Instagram / @judebellingham

Real Madrid’s 20-year-old football prodigy, Jude Bellingham, is taking a dip into the fashion scene with his latest collaboration with SKIMS.

He has been named the newest ambassador for SKIMS, an underwear brand established by reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

Fashion and…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

