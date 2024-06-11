Plateau Assembly passes seven bills amidst challenges – speaker — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker Gabriel Dewan says the house has passed seven bills, irrespective of some challenges facing the 10th assembly.

Dewan stated this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the assembly in the last 12 months, explaining that two of the seven bills had been assented to by the governor, while the others were waiting for his assent.

He listed some bills passed, including the Plateau State Electricity Bill and the Plateau State Minimum Wage, among others.

Dewan also said that apart from the bills, the lawmakers were able to move and pass some motions, such as a motion for the welfare and resettlement of internally displaced persons and a motion to increase the scholarship of Plateau indigenes students.

“The 10th Plateau Assembly is one of the most challenging assemblies that the state has ever had.

“As you are all aware, when we came in, I wasn’t the speaker, I was the Minority Chief…