Tinubu to address Nigerians 7am Wednesday — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. This was announced on Tuesday in a statement by a spokesman to the President, Ajuri Ngelale. “Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services…

58 mins ago

Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker Gabriel Dewan says the house has passed seven bills, irrespective of some challenges facing the 10th assembly. Dewan stated this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the assembly in the last 12 months, explaining that two of the seven bills had been assented to by the governor, while…