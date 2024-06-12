Foreign Affairs Perm Sec denies sexual harassment allegations — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Lamuwa, has denied allegations of sexual harassment made by Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi, a staff member of the ministry.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, had on May 27, 2024, written to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, to probe the allegation.

“Bearing in mind the gravity of the matter, I feel it necessary to draw your attention to it and ask that you handle it accordingly,” Tuggar wrote in the cover attached to the petition.

In an official reaction, through his legal team led by Audu Anuga (SAN), Lamuwa strongly denied all the assertions made by Mrs Fajemirokun-Ajayi, one of the minister’s aides.

In the statement published by PRNigeria on Wednesday, Anuga faulted the claims, saying the accuser read wrong meanings into the courteous dispositions of the Permanent Secretary.

It read: “We are legal…