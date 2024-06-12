Ilorin Durbar targets local, foreign investors for economic boost — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Ilorin Emirate Durbar committee hinted on Wednesday that this year’s event aims to attract both foreign and local investors, stressing cultural heritage, history and culture as integral parts of the programme.

The committee chairman, Engineer Sulaimon Alapansanpa, at a press conference, said that this year’s Durbar will, among other things, sustain the culture of all integral ethnic groups within the state.

He said that the annual seven-day event, scheduled for Tuesday (the third day of Eid-el Kabir), targets both local and foreign interests, stating: “It aims to attract investors to Kwara to enrich our culture.”

“We will showcase Ilorin’s history, culture, heritage, and character through plays, as well as display the lives of past and present monarchs and exhibit our handiwork, including cloth weaving and pottery, for visitors within Nigeria and beyond to appreciate,” he added.

He recalled that the festival…