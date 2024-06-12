Labour insists on N250, 000 minimum wage — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says its demand for the new national minimum wage remains N250,000.

The acting president of the NLC, Mr. Adewale Adeyanju, said this in a statement, while reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had offered N62, 000 as the new national minimum wage, at the end of the tripartite committee meeting, involving the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

According to him, the union appreciates the president’s commitment to those fine democratic ideals, which allowed the work of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee to proceed unhindered despite some hiccups.

“Our demand still remains N250,000 only and we have not been given any compelling reasons to change this position which we consider a great concession by Nigerian workers during the…