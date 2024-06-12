Opposition parties’ failures major threat — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said the failure of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence is the major threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Atiku said this as this on Wednesday, June 12, as Nigerians celebrate 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule.

According to the former Vice President, the opposition parties carry more of the blame for lacking the will to form a coalition which is the only way to rescue the country from economic hardship.

“It is commendable that for 25 years, we have witnessed an uninterrupted season of electoral politics. It is an unprecedented epoch in our history,” Atiku wrote on X.

“It is worthy of celebration and commendation must go to the people of our great country. I must also congratulate the political class for having embraced the rectitude of nurturing a democracy, as well as the civil…