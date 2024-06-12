Wizkid Celebrates 13 Years Since Release Of Album, Talks “Morayo” — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez

12 June 2024   |  
9:58 am

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is celebrating thirteen years since the release of his first album Superstar. He also teases the release of new album, ‘Morayo’ Wizkid made the announcement on his “X” account, appreciating his growth since then. He urged his fans to expect his latest ‘Legendary’ album, which according to him, is titled Morayo. “13…

