A Look Back Into Old Fashion Styles — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 13 June 2024 |

Nigerian fashion is as old as time can be, with everything stemming from tradition, cultural norms, innovation, and visual expression.

The early 60’s was dominated by the ‘Agbada craze’ which was the peak of the highest form of nobility in some cultures.

Today’s Throwback Thursday takes a look at some legendary trends that shaped…