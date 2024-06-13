ECOWAS provides $1.9m aid for flood, violence victims in Nigeria — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Economic Community for West African States, (ECOWAS), has presented two cheques worth $1, 906, 205, about N2.9bn, as humanitarian support for persons affected by violence and floods in Nigeria

ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Professor Fatima Sow-Sarr, made this known at an inception meeting to commence the ‘ECOWAS Projects for Humanitarian Response for Affected Population for Post 2022 Flood Disaster and Food and Nutrition Assistance and Other Support to Vulnerable People in Northern Nigeria, Phase Two’, on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the ECOWAS is presenting two cheques to support two separate humanitarian projects to be managed separately by the Nigerian Red Cross Society, (NRCS) and the Word Bank in partnership with the federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Professor Sow-Sarr pointed out that “ECOWAS’ Humanitarian Assistance targets the very vulnerable…