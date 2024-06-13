Supreme Court reserves judgement in FG’s local government autonomy suit — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the Federal Government’s lawsuit seeking full autonomy for the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

All 36 states in Nigeria are the defendants in the suit marked SC/CV/343/2024, following the Federal Government’s request for an order preventing governors from arbitrarily dissolving democratically elected councils.

The originating summons were dated and filed on May 20, 2024, and at Thursday’s session, all the states, represented by their attorneys-general and lawyers, adopted their respective processes and prayed the court to dismiss the suit.

Some of the states also claimed they were being denied a fair hearing, adding that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), failed to serve them with the process of his further affidavits, which were filed on June 10.

In his submission, Justice Fagbemi prayed the court to dismiss all preliminary…