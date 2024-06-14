Lagos partners KUO Fire Safety, others for int’l fire safety conference | The Guardian Nigeria News

To enhance fire safety awareness and preparedness in Lagos State, KUO Fire Safety Limited and Prime Atlantic Safety Services have announced their sponsorship of the inaugural Lagos International Fire Safety Conference.

The organisations announced the development in a joint statement with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Thursday in Ikeja. The event, organised by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, aims to bring together relevant stakeholders in the government and private sectors to collaborate, brainstorm and fashion out strategies to mitigate fire disasters and its devastating consequences on both lives and property of Lagosians.

Set to take place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, from June 25-27, the conference will feature a series of workshops, seminars, and exhibitions focusing on the latest advancements in fire safety technology, best practices, and regulatory standards.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and…