Nigeria drops tax charges against Binance executives — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Friday dropped the tax charges against Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of financial crime compliance and his colleague Nadeem Anjarwalla who escaped from detention.

FIRS spokesman Dare Adekanmbi made the disclosure on Friday.

The government agency in late March accused Binance and two of its senior executives Tigran and Anjarwalla of four counts of tax evasion.

A Binance spokesman on Friday said “Tigran will no longer need to appear in court for the FIRS case. This means that Binance is the sole defendant in this case.”

Binance, however, stated that both executives are still being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for seperate charges. The EFCC trial is due to continue on Thursday, June 20 and Tigran will remain detained at Kuje prison.

“This clearly shows that any issues between the Nigerian authorities and Binance can be resolved…