Emulate Tinubu’s resilience, commitment to good governance,

A former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, yesterday, said it was imperative for Nigerians to learn from President Bola Tinubu’s resilience and commitment to good governance, instead of the endless and malicious criticisms of his policies and administration.

The erstwhile minister said beyond the President’s recent fall “in it lies his contagious strength, resilience and commitment to good governance from which Nigerians can learn.”

Adegoroye, in a statement, added, after watching the viral video of President Tinubu’s fall during the Democracy Day celebrations, his initial shock and concern gave way to a deep sense of admiration and respect for him.

“Here is a man in his 70s, who had just suffered a public tumble, yet he got up, dusted himself off, and continued with the event as if nothing had happened.”

In a world where leaders often prioritise…