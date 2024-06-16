Why Labour should reconsider stance on minimum wage

The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has provided reasons why organised labour should reconsider the amount it is demanding as the minimum wage.

Alhaji Goni Aji, the chairman of the committee, stated this in Abuja on Sunday.

Organised labour is demanding N250,000 as the minimum wage per month, while the Federal Government and Organised Private Sector have offered N62,000 per month.

Goni explained that labour should reconsider its stance based on economic considerations and the non-monetary incentives that the Federal Government has provided for workers so far.

He listed these incentives as including the N35,000 wage award for all treasury-paid federal workers, N100 billion for the procurement of gas-fuelled buses and conversion to gas kits.

Other incentives include the N125 billion conditional grant, financial inclusion for small and medium-scale enterprises, and the N25,000 each to be shared with 15 million households for three…