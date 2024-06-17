Advocacy group tasks government on inclusive education



In commemoration of the 2024 African Child Day, a women’s advocacy group called for inclusive education for children, irrespective of their sociocultural background.

This comes at a time when the number of out-of-school children has exceeded the UNESCO report of 20.2 million due to rising inflation.

This call was made during a children’s outreach event organized by Women of Glory. The event took place at LEA Primary School in Galadimawa, Abuja.

In her opening address, the host and president of Women of Glory, Lady Lucy Nwajideobi, stated that inclusive education is sacrosanct in ousting destitution in Africa.

According to her, the challenges that African children face are numerous and complex owing to the lack of deliberate political will.

Lucy revealed that her group has been in the business of awarding scholarships to children who are disadvantaged in Nigeria.

“The urgency and the importance of inclusive education for African children,…