Police nab suspected armed robber, recover pistol in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber, recovering a locally made pistol from him.

Spokesperson for the command, Henry Okoye, gave the name of the suspect as Ogochukwu Favour, adding that he was apprehended by the officers who were on a routine patrol on Bank Road, Owerri.

He disclosed that others in company of the suspect ran away on sighting the cops, adding that investigation was ongoing to find the manufacturer of the pistol.

Explaining how the suspect was arrested, Okoye, said: “Operatives of Shell Camp Divisional Headquarters apprehended one suspected armed robber, Ogochukwu Favour David, ‘m’, while on routine patrol in the early hours of June 13, along Bank Road Owerri.

“The operatives sighted some hoodlums robbing a young lady, responded immediately, and arrested the suspect while others took to their heels. On searching the suspect, one locally made pistol was recovered in his…