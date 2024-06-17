Sevilla agree to sign Nigeria forward, Ejuke

Spanish La Liga side, Sevilla, have agreed to sign Nigeria international Chidera Ejuke who is now a free agent.

This is according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano disclosed that verbal agreement is already in place with Sevilla on contract terms, medical and signature are booked for next week.

Sevilla are the most successful team in the history of the UEFA Europa League, winning the competition seven times.

They have only won the LaLiga title once which was in the 1945/1946 league season.

Also, they have won the Copa del Rey five times and secured the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in 2006 when they thrashed Barcelona 3-0.

Ejuke suspended his contract with CSKA Moscow for the 2022–23 season, having taken advantage of the FIFA ruling relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On 13 July 2022, Ejuke joined Hertha BSC in Germany for the 2022–23 season, and came on in the 56th minute of Hertha…