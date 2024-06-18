NASS can only rule on minimum wage, not salaries – Fashola

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the National Assembly can only enact laws on the minimum wage for workers and not their salaries.

Fashola said this in an article titled ‘Minimum Wage Review – My Takeaway’, adding that what the constitution allows to be legislated on in the exclusive-legislative list is Nigeria’s minimum wage.

According to him, anyone earning a salary is paid a fixed amount over a period of time, while anybody earning a wage is paid by the hour.

The former governor of Lagos State said this amid the negotiations currently going on between organised labour and the federal government.

The labour union has asked for an increase in the minimum wage of N30,000 as a result of the rising inflation that has made life unbearable for Nigerians.

Labour leaders initially demanded N497,000 as…