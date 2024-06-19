Presidency justifies new aircraft purchase, says it’s necessity

FG summons private jet owners over improper import, others

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, has berated Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his comments on the proposed purchase of a new presidential jet. He, however, described the purchase of a new jet for the President as a necessity.



Meanwhile, the Federal Government has asked owners of private jets in the country to present their documents for verification. Recently, the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence asked the Federal Government to purchase new aircraft for Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.



The committee’s recommendation was contained in a report released after an investigation into the status of the aircraft in the presidential fleet.



But Obi faulted the proposal, saying it highlighted the disconnect between the government and the people. Describing the proposal as unacceptable, he…