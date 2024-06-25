24th MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship finals set to showcase the best of Nigerian youth basketball talent



Nestlé Nigeria is pleased to announce the highly anticipated national finals of the 24th MILO Basketball Championship (MBC). Taking place from June 23rd to June 28th, 2024, at the prestigious Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, this championship will bring together the finest young basketball talents from across the country.



Launched in 1999 with fewer than 500 schools, the MBC has grown to include over 10,000 schools, nurturing more than 200,000 aspiring athletes annually, now including children with special abilities.

For over two decades, the MILO Basketball Championship has played a vital role in shaping the Nigerian grassroots sports landscape, nurturing talented players who have achieved remarkable success both locally and internationally. Additionally, the championship has been instrumental in instilling crucial life values such as determination, tenacity, endurance, perseverance, teamwork, and…