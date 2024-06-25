Roofing sheet maker, Aarti Steel, quits Nigeria

Aarti Steel Nigeria has reportedly shut down operations in the country, citing economic pressure as the reason for its decision.



The company which produces roofing sheets has been in business in Nigeria for more than 10 years, establishing itself as a reliable business partner for numerous customers in the country and beyond.

“Aarti Steel Nigeria which has been into roofing sheet production for many years with considerable market footprints may finally be saying goodbye to Nigeria,” PREMIUM TIMES quotes sources as saying.

“The Ota, Ogun State-based Steel plant has allegedly not been operating smoothly for almost a year with intermittent production which made it impossible for the company to meet the funding requirements for the continuation of its operations.



“A source hinted that the impact of severe indebtedness due to forex exchange losses, adverse economic policies and other factors which depressed the…