Former senator advocates additional state for South East

Senator Chris Adighije, a former lawmaker who represented the Abia Central in the 2nd National Assembly, has called on the Federal Government to adopt the doctrine of necessity to create additional state in the South East.



Adighije made the call in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, if the additional state is created for South East, making the region to have six states, it will reflect the meaning and understanding of the old national anthem reintroduced to the polity.

He emphasised the second stanza of the national anthem that: “Our flag shall be a symbol that truth and justice reign”.



He said that he aligned with others, especially the Apex Southeast socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo that had been advocating the creation of Anioma State

According to him, the creation of Anioma state will bring to six, the number of states in the South East.

It would be recalled that the creation of an…