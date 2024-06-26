Our client coughing blood, may die in Ikoyi Prison, lawyers tell IGP

A law firm, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, has alerted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the deteriorating health condition of their client, Mr Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, popularly known as Ijele, who has been detained since March 19, 2024, at the Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC), Ikoyi, Lagos State.



According to the law firm, Ofoegbu, who has been detained at the instance of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over a purely civil dispute, is gravely ill and coughing up blood, with no medical facilities available to restore his health within the Ikoyi prisons.

Updating journalists on the matter on Wednesday in Abuja, Silas Onwugbonu, Esq. of Deji Adeyanju & Partners, expressed fear that their client may die if not given access to medical facilities.

He urged the IGP to direct his officers to respect court orders and desist from further persecution of their client.

Onwugbonu said, “A few days ago, our attention was drawn to the fact…