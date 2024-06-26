Pa Udemagwuna for burial August 2

The Christian burial rites of Mr Benjamin Ogwugwua Udemagwuna (a.k.a B.O), who died at the age of 81, will begin on August 2, at Idumu-Ogbele Quarters, Ishiekpe Village, Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Council of Delta State.



Pa Udemagwuna is the foster father of The Guardian Head of Defence and Security Affairs, Odita Sunday-Udemagwuna. He, with his wife, nurtured Odita to adulthood.

The burial ceremony will begin with a Service of Songs at Ogwugwua’s family compound, Idumu-Ogbele Quarters, Onicha-Ugbo on August 2, by 5:00 p.m.

On August 3, the body leaves God’s Time Mortuary, Issele-Uku for his home town, Onicha-Ugbo at 7:00 a.m., followed by lying-in-state at Ogwugwua’s family compound, Onicha-Ugbo by 9:00 a.m.

The funeral Service holds at Saint Stephen’s Anglican Church, Onicha-Ugbo on the same day by 11:00 a.m., to be followed by interment at his family compound and entertainment of guests at Gbonoza Primary School,…