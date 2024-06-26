Supplementary budget: Senate holds emergency session

The Senate held an emergency session to consider President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s supplementary appropriation for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes funding for the acquisition of a new presidential jet.



A source told DailyTrust that the cost of the yet-to-be-acquired presidential jet will be included in the budget.

The inclusion of presidential jet funding in the supplementary budget comes after the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence recommended the purchase of new aircraft for the President and Vice

President, citing the existing presidential jets as faulty and unsafe for use.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), Spokesperson for Chairman of the Senate Committee, said on Wednesday that the Senate would meet in plenary on Thursday to discuss a…