You’ll become past history after office, Islamic cleric tells politicians

A popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhydeen Bello, has warned Nigerian politicians to be mindful of their actions while in office, stating that their legacies will be all that remain after they leave power.



Bello made this statement during the four-year remembrance of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, held at his private residence, Ring Road, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The cleric also criticised politicians for their insatiable appetite for power and wealth, stating that they lack fear of God.

He admonished politicians to live lives that would speak well of them and to unite for the political family of the Ajimobis and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.



Bello also specifically called on Senator Teslim Folarin, the…