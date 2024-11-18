Ondo election: Aiyedatiwa’s financial strength earned him victory

The deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dayo Awude, whose name was substituted along with the standard-bearer of the party, Sola Ebiseni, a few hours before Saturday’s election in Ondo State, has urged contestants who participated in the poll to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

While advising the contestants against the usual temptation of approaching the election tribunal, Awude stressed that the election was won by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to his financial strength.

According to him, the inability of his principal, Ebiseni, to be on the ballot and rescue the state was due to the crisis that erupted in the buildup to the poll, which he said led to an order of the court.

The names of Ebiseni and Awude were subtitled on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following a court order that reinstated Ayo Olorunfemi as the…