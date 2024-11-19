Senate to sanction MDAs for non-compliance with financial regulations — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Begins investigation into N105.66b financial mismanagement

Senate has threatened to sanction any Ministry, Department, or Agency (MDA) found ignoring financial compliance regulations highlighted in the Auditor General’s report.

The warning was delivered by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, Senator Garba Madoki, during a workshop on legislative oversight organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

Madoki expressed concern over the repeated absence of MDA heads at Senate summons and warned that the Senate would not tolerate further disregard for legislative resolutions.

“We will take strict action against any agency head, who disregards Senate directives,” he stated, emphasising that a swift response was expected on the Auditor General’s findings.

The Auditor General’s recent report…