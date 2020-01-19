Batshuayi In Court Over Alleged Failure To Pay Child Maintenance

The ex of Chelsea footballer Michy Batshuayi has taken him to court over the alleged failure to pay child maintenance for his two-year-old daughter.

Batshuayi, who is paid around £100,000-a-week by Chelsea , has previously been told to pay monthly sums to the mother, Gitte Van Der Elst.

However, it is alleged that Batshuayi, 26, has missed two payments of £2,067, while also being late with others.

Gitte, 26, was at a criminal hearing in Mechelen, new Antwerp, during last week.

Two missed payments can be determined as ‘family abandonment’ in Belgian law.

If he is found guilty, he could face six months in jail and receive a hefty fine.

Pierre Monville, the lawyer representing Batshuayi, claimed that payments were now up to date.

He blamed the Batshuayi’s representatives for the missed payments.

The verdict was adjourned until next month, but it is expected that judge Suzy…