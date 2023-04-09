Sports Industry Policy Will Secure Infrastructures –Dare

Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, says the reclassification of sports from recreation to business as contained in the Sports Industry Policy will ensure that Nigeria’s sporting infrastructures will never suffer any neglect again.

“With the incentives that have been approved by the Federal Executive Council kicking in Shortly, we will be able to leverage on private sector financing of the stadium and other infrastructures,” Dare said.

The Sports Minister said this at the weekend after inspecting renovation works at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

The standard number of years for a stadium before major renovations is 30 years. Surulere National Stadium is 51 years old and has been left unmaintained for the last 18 years with most of the critical infrastructures either stolen or in a state of disrepair.

The Minister chose the road avoided by previous Ministers by making the bold move to rehabilitate Nigeria’s major sporting…