Danjuma Calls 28 Players To Falconets’ Camp

Head coach Chris Danjuma has called to camp 30 players as Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets begin preparations on Monday for next month’s WAFU B U20 Women’s Championship taking place in Ghana.

Danjuma has included some players from his FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup quarter-finalists in Costa Rica as well as some from the bronze medal-winning Flamingos from the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India, alongside a couple of new faces.

Goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defenders Blessing Sunday and Miracle Usani, midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Taiwo Afolabi, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye and Flourish Sebastine are standout names from the pack.

The WAFU B U20 Women’s Tournament will take place in Ghana from 20 May – 4 June.

Invited players are expected to arrive at the Serob Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Sunday, 30 April.

Goalkeepers: Inyene Etim (Abia Angels); Faith Omilana (Naija…