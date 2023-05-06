2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Beat South Africa, Clinch Quarter-final Ticket

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have booked their place into the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 AFCON after defeating South Africa 3-2 in their final Group B game on Saturday.

The Eaglets had to come from behind twice before eventually bagging the winner to go through.

With the victory they finish second on six points while Morocco claimed first place.

Despite the defeat South Africa can still advance into the last eight as one of the third best placed team.

In Group B’s other game Morocco lost 2-1 to Zambia who are bottom.

South Africa took the lead in the sixth minute through Vicky Mkhawana.

In the 33rd minute Charles Agada equalised for the Golden Eaglets but Siyabonga Mabena put South Africa 2-1 ahead on 45 minutes.

Just two minutes into the second half the Eaglets drew level through Light Eke.

And in the 63rd minute Abubakar Abdullahi got what proved to be the winner for the Eaglets.

