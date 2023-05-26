Afolabi Relishes Falconets Victory Against Togo

Falconets midfielder, Taiwo Afolabi is relishing the Falconets 6-0 victory over Togo on Wednesday in the ongoing 2023 WAFU Women’s U-20 tournament in Ghana.

Amina Bello and Flourish Sabastine netted braces in the encounter.

Afolabi provided the assist for one of Sabastine’s goals.

While Esther Chinemerem and Esther Opeyeni Ajakaye scored a goal apiece.

Afolabi talked up her personal display in the match on Twitter.

“What a way to cap my performance against Togo as I assisted Flourish Sabastine to score against the Togolese,” she Tweeted

The Falconets have six points after two matches in Group B of the competition and they are first in the Group standings.

The girls play Burkina Faso in their next game on Sunday, May 28 at the Paa Joe Stadium.

