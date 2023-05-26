Afolabi Relishes Falconets Victory Against Togo

By
Headliners
-
2


Falconets midfielder, Taiwo Afolabi is relishing the Falconets 6-0 victory over Togo on Wednesday in the ongoing 2023 WAFU Women’s U-20 tournament in Ghana.

Amina Bello and Flourish Sabastine netted braces in the encounter.

MegaMillionsNaija

Afolabi provided the assist for one of Sabastine’s goals.

While Esther Chinemerem and Esther Opeyeni Ajakaye scored a goal apiece.

Afolabi talked up her personal display in the match on Twitter.

“What a way to cap my performance against Togo as I assisted Flourish Sabastine to score against the Togolese,” she Tweeted

The Falconets have six points after two matches in Group B of the competition and they are first in the Group standings.

The girls play Burkina Faso in their next game on Sunday, May 28 at the Paa Joe Stadium.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR